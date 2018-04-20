  • Bake off star recounts being detained for taking baggies of powder through airport security

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    She looks like the grandma who has to cook for everyone, but Mary Berry, star of “The Great British Bake Off,” has a dark past.

    Berry recently recounted the time that airport security detained her for taking bags of powder through airport security, Metro reported.

    >> Read more trending news 

    Berry told Graham Norton, “I was arrested 25 years ago. I was going to the US to do some cookery demonstrations and was worried that there might be problems so I weighed out all the ingredients - flour, sugar - and put them all in little plastic bags.”

    You can imagine what came next.

    The K-9’s zeroed in on her bags, Independent reported.

    “Suddenly I was surrounded by uniformed people and my assistant and I were put in separate cells. It was alarming. When I was asked if I was going to make money from the stuff, I said, ‘I do and my fee has already been agreed,’” Berry told Norton.

    Berry was on “The Graham Norton Show” to promote her new BBC series, “Britain’s Best Home Cook.”

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Bake off star recounts being detained for taking baggies of powder…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Comey memos: What is in them, how does President Trump respond?

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Mother facing charges after student, 7, attends school with…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Oh, boy! Couple with 13 sons adds No. 14

  • Headline Goes Here

    Tammy Duckworth makes Senate history, votes with infant daughter in her arms