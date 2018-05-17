  • Backstreet  Boys release new single ‘Don't Go Breaking My Heart'

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    The Backstreet Boys have released a music video for their new single, “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.” It’s the group’s first single in five years.

    The Rich+Tone-directed video for the single features AJ McLean, Howie D., Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson and Brian Littrell dancing against a lighted back drop. The song features synths and what sound like machine instruments, making it a perfect fit for Top 40 radio.

    CNN reported that the song will be on the band’s upcoming album, which does not yet have a title.

    Backstreet Boys’ new album is set to come out later this year. Watch the music video for “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” below.

