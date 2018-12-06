0 President George H.W. Bush to be buried at Texas library (LIVE UPDATES)

Guests have started to arrive at the Houston church where former President George H.W. Bush is being remembered.

Services for the 41st president are set for Thursday morning at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, where the Bush family worshipped.

The church's doors opened two hours early for guests, who arrived on buses with marquees reading "George H.W. Bush."

About 1,200 mourners are expected at the service. Bush's grandchildren are serving as honorary pallbearers and as readers in the service.

After the funeral, a hearse will carry Bush's casket from St. Martin's to a Union Pacific facility north of Houston near the international airport named for him.

There, his casket will be placed on a special train that will travel to his presidential library in College Station, where he will be buried.

Bush died last week at age 94.

Follow along below for LIVE minute-by-minute updates:

10:39 a.m. - The family is beginning to come into the church

Some members of the Bush family are already in the church. All the guests are seated and awaiting the start of the service.

10:20 a.m. - Guests are arriving at the Church in Houston

People are being seated in St. Martin’s Episcopal Church as the services are set to begin in about 40 minutes.

Actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger is there, as are athletes J.J. Watt, and Yao Ming. Actor Chuck Norris is also in the crowd.

Baseball Hall of Famers Nolan Ryan and Jeff Bagwell are also there. Astros owner Drayton McLane and former Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda are also in attendance.

9:20 a.m. - Baker, Bush’s grandson to offer eulogies

More than 1,200 guests are expected to attend Bush’s funeral service in Houston. James Baker, Bush’s friend of more than 60 years, and his grandson, George P. Bush, will deliver eulogies at the funeral.

Bush’s grandsons will be honorary pallbearers and six of his granddaughters will speak at the ceremony.

8 a.m. - The schedule for Thursday’s services

Here is the schedule of events for Thursday’s services for Bush:

10 a.m. CT -- Funeral service at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston

11:15 a.m. CT -- Departure ceremony at the church

12:30 p.m. CT -- A train carrying Bush’s body will depart from the Union Pacific Railroad Westfield Auto Facility for College Station, Texas

3:45 p.m. CT -- The train is expected to arrive at Texas A&M University in College Station

4:15 p.m. CT -- Arrival and interment at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station.

