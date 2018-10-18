Babysitter charged after 2 children found wondering neighborhood at night

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio - Two children were returned to their home after a woman said they showed up at her front door, according to Middletown, Ohio, police.
The children, ages 1 and 2, were found at about 8 p.m. Tuesday, not properly clothed and barefoot, when the temperature was about 50 degrees and windy, according to a police report.
A woman called police after she found the children at her front door. She told police she didn’t know where the children lived.
Police canvassed the area and found a home where there were toys and car seats scattered in the yard and the front gate was open. The woman who answered the door told police she was babysitting the children and other juveniles.
The mother showed up and told police she had left the children in the care of the babysitter while she went to the store.
The babysitter was issued a summons for child endangering. Police also forwarded a copy of the report to Butler County Children Services.
