Baby teething liquid, other health products recalled due to microbial contamination

King Bio has voluntarily recalled some of its health products, including baby teething liquids, due to microbial contamination.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration found microbial contaminants in four lots of Aquaflora Candida HP9, Lymph Detox, and Baby Teething liquids, according to the FDA announcement.
The microbial contaminants found were Pseudomonas brenneri, Pseudomonas fluroescens and Burkholderia multivorans.
“Administration or use of drug products with microbial contamination could potentially result in increased infections that may require medical intervention, and could result in infections that could be life threatening to certain individuals,” the announcement said. “King Bio has not received reports of injury or illness.”
According to the FDA announcement, Aquaflora HP9 is used to treat yeast infection, the Lymph Detox product relieves discomfort in the lymphatic system and the Baby Teething product is used fro symptoms of teething and delayed teething.
The affected products include:
- Aquaflora Candida HP9 8-ounce liquid in a carton, UPC No. 3-57955-80018-7, Lot No. 120217R, expiration date 12/02/19.
- Aquaflora Candida HP9 8-ounce liquid in a carton, UPC No. 3-57955-80018-7, Lot No. 102017C, expiration date 10/20/19.
- Aquaflora Candida HP9 8-ounce liquid in a carton, UPC No. 3-57955-80018-7, Lot No. 101017G, expiration date 10/10/19.
- Aquaflora Candida HP9 8-ounce liquid in a carton, UPC No. 3-57955-80018-7, Lot No. 111417C, expiration date 11/14/19.
- King Bio Lymph Detox 2-ounce liquid in a carton, UPC No. 3-57955-50632-4, Lot No. 010118BE, expiration date 01/01/20.
- King Bio Baby Teething 2-ounce liquid in a carton, Lot No. 020118F.
Customers with the affected products should stop using them and contact King Bio before returning the products.
King Bio can be reached by phone at 866-298-2740 or email at custcare1@kingbio.com, Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. EDT.
More information, including product images, is at FDA.gov.
