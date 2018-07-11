0 Baby drowns in basement of Detroit house after falling through hole in floor

DETROIT - Detroit police are investigating the death of a baby who drowned over the weekend in the basement of her home on the city’s west side, according to news outlets.

Camaya Davis was just shy of her first birthday when she fell through a hole in the floor of the house into the flooded basement, according to WJBK-TV.

The hole was in her mother’s bedroom where a vent once covered the opening, WJBK reported.

The baby’s mother, Dasiah Jordan, was not home at the time of the accident. She told police she was getting her hair done and had left the baby and another daughter, age 10, with babysitters.

Jordan said she knew about the hole in the floor and that it was usually covered, according to WJBK.

"I don't know why it was uncovered or why she was in the room at that moment," Jordan said.

As police continue investigating, the medical examiner ruled the baby’s death an accidental drowning.

