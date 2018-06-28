Baby dies after falling out of 4th-floor window, police say

PITTSBURGH - A baby has died after falling out of a window in a Pittsburgh neighborhood.
People who told WPXI they were relatives said the child and the family are from Somalia.
Police confirm the victim is just 1 year old and fell about 35 feet from a fourth-floor window in the Northview Heights neighborhood.
The child was rushed to a hospital, but died.
Relatives told WPXI that the child fell through a screen. It's not clear who may have been with the child before the fall.
Police are investigating.
