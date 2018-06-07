Baby dies after eating crack, police say; mom charged

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - A mother is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of her baby, who investigators say consumed a lethal amount of crack.
West Memphis, Arkansas, police said Kadasha Bedford, 34, turned herself in Wednesday afternoon.
TRENDING STORIES:
Police said Bedford's 17-month-old child ate a lethal amount of crack cocaine in the Crown Inn on May 2. Bedford, who had been missing ever since, also has three warrants for endangering the welfare of a minor, police said.
WHBQ learned the child's father, Anthony Lewis, is facing the same charges. The parents took the baby to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital on May 2, but the baby already had been dead for up to an hour, investigators said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}