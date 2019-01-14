0 Baby born on side of road with help of emergency responders

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. - At just 2 days old, baby Brecken sure knows how to make an entrance.

“He just wanted to do things differently,” mom Erynn Bosch said.

It was 6:30 a.m. Friday in their Port Orchard, Washington, home when Erynn, who was three days from her due date, just knew it was go time.

“I was up getting ready knowing it was happening that morning. Just not really quite sure when,” Erynn added.

Meet Brecken, who was born on the side of the road in Gorst with help of emergency responders. @KIRO7Seattle at 5 pic.twitter.com/7dnOf24vL3 — Siemny (@SiemnyKIRO7) January 13, 2019

So Dad, Lowell Bosch, corralled their other two sons.

“My water did end up breaking here at 6:53 and then we were in the car leaving by 6:55,” Erynn said.

They were in Lowell’s car headed the hospital and were a couple of miles in.

“She's in a lot of pain and we decide to get a police escort because we need to get there faster,” Lowell recounted.

But Brecken had a mind of his own.

Dispatchers convinced the family to pulled over on the side of Highway 3 in Gorst.

Washington State Patrol troopers showed up first.

“I'm putting gloves on, and finally the medic arrives. They barely had enough time to open their kit before the head started coming out. A couple of minutes later he's here,” Lowell explained.

Brecken entered the world at 7:20 a.m. and weighed 9 pounds.

“There were some scary moments. He had the cord wrapped around his neck and that’s never happened to us before,” Erynn added.

Thanks to emergency responders, mom and baby are both doing well.

“I feel really fortunate that it went the way it did,” Lowell said.

Troopers even visited Brecken in the hospital and brought gifts for the family.

“It was heartwarming. A really nice gesture from them when they didn’t have to,” Erynn said.

Now home, the Bosch family is looking forward to calmer days.

“We couldn’t have had a better outcome, you know,” Erynn said.

But they're not kidding themselves.

“We have three boys so we can hope for the best,” Erynn said.

“We have a sign up there that says, 'Some call it chaos. We call it family,’” said Lowell.

“It's 100 percent. It's just every day,” added Erynn.

