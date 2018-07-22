0 Baby bald eagle dies less than week after first flight

DAYTON, Ohio - Flyer, the baby bald eagle who took her first flight Tuesday, has died.

Jim Weller, founder of Eastwood Eagle Watchers, confirmed that the 87-day-old eagle was struck by a delivery truck while attempting to cross Interstate 75 in Dayton Sunday morning.

She flew across the highway from the north riverbank area and attempted to land but missed her perch. Weller said this is common for eagles at this age. She then flew back across the highway to the north riverbank area, but she was too low and was struck by the delivery truck.

A member of the Eastwood Eagle Watchers witnessed the accident.

Weller said she flew outside of Carillon Historical Park for the first time Saturday.

According to Weller, 50 percent of eagles do not survive their first year. A lot goes against them, he said, such as electrical wires, automobile traffic and planes.

Flyer had a wingspan of 6 feet and hatched in April, said Weller.

Her remains were recovered and taken to the Glen Helen Raptor Center in Yellow Springs. She will then be transported to Colorado Springs, Colorado, to a federal eagle repository, as required by federal law, Weller said.

Flyer, an 87-day-old bald eagle, died a week after taking her first flight. Photo courtesy Jim Weller

Flyer’s father, Orv, and mother, Willa, were still active in her life. Orv had caught her a fish to eat and Willa was perched nearby Saturday.

Weller said her father and mother will spend about one to two weeks searching for her.

Bald eagles were absent from Dayton for 70 years until a pair appeared near Eastwood Metro Park in 2008.

