Autopsy: Boy who hid in dryer during hide-and-seek died of electrocution

HOUSTON - Authorities have determined that a 10-year-old boy, who was found dead Friday in a dryer at an apartment complex in east Houston, died of electrocution, according to multiple reports.
The Houston Chronicle reported Monday that the boy, identified by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences as Fernando Hernandez, was found unresponsive Friday afternoon in a communal laundry room of an apartment complex.
Authorities believe his death was an accident.
Heartbreaking: Autopsy shows 10-year-old Houston boy dies of electrocution while hiding in a dryer during hide-and-seek: https://t.co/bslS65X5jK pic.twitter.com/cGWIYxrM5k— Houston Chronicle (@HoustonChron) April 30, 2018
Fernando’s mother, Christina Rodriguez, told KTRK that he was playing hide-and-seek with his brother on Friday.
“I don’t know what happened,” she told the news station. “I was just inside cooking and my little son came inside and told me my son was dead on the floor.”
