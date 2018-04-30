  • Autopsy: Boy who hid in dryer during hide-and-seek died of electrocution

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    HOUSTON - Authorities have determined that a 10-year-old boy, who was found dead Friday in a dryer at an apartment complex in east Houston, died of electrocution, according to multiple reports.

    The Houston Chronicle reported Monday that the boy, identified by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences as Fernando Hernandez, was found unresponsive Friday afternoon in a communal laundry room of an apartment complex.

    Authorities believe his death was an accident.

    Fernando’s mother, Christina Rodriguez, told KTRK that he was playing hide-and-seek with his brother on Friday.

    “I don’t know what happened,” she told the news station. “I was just inside cooking and my little son came inside and told me my son was dead on the floor.”

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Autopsy: Boy who hid in dryer during hide-and-seek died of electrocution

  • Headline Goes Here

    Cinco de Mayo: Five things you didn't know

  • Headline Goes Here

    How not to celebrate Cinco de Mayo

  • Headline Goes Here

    Giant tree falls on baseball field just before middle school game…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Dozens diagnosed with rare eye cancer in southeast has doctors stumped