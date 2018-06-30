0 Autistic girl who received poor report card gets new one from father

Some innovative parenting by a Tasmanian man helped his autistic daughter overcome the disappointment of a poor report card. He wrote his own report card, touting the girl’s strengths, and it has gone viral, The Daily Mail reported.

Sophie Jackson, 10, was distraught after bringing home a report card with all D’s, the Independent reported. The girl has autism spectrum disorder and cried when she came home, saying she let her family down.

Shane Jackson decided that a new report card was in order. He concentrated on Sophie’s personality traits instead of her academics, giving her A’s for being funny, for loving dogs, for fighting with the boys and for drawing and making robots, the Daily Mail reported.

My daughter who has ASD received straights Ds on her report today. She cried and said “I’ve let everyone down” this is my report card for her. pic.twitter.com/godh2iiQ88 — Shane Jackson (@ShaneJacks) June 27, 2018

Jackson, a consultant pharmacist and president of the Pharmaceutical Society of Australia, added a pair of A+ grades for her imagination and for being “the best daughter ever,” the Independent reported.

“The best impact has been on Sophie. (The) next day she bumped out of the house, beaming, ready for school,” Jackson told the Daily Mail. “As a parent of an autistic child I'd like to tell other parents that they are not alone as I understand it can get challenging.”

Jackson decided to create a Twitter account for Sophie, who created a report card for her father. She was a little more critical, but gave her father A’s for “being annoying” and funny, a B for being funny, and a C when “he wrestles me.” But Sophie gave her father an A+ for starting her Twitter account and for being “the best dad ever.”

hey, i thought i would do a report card for my Dad. if anyone else wants to do one for their dad or mum, you can reply with a photo of it to this tweet. should be fun! pic.twitter.com/EOplorNlQS — SophieSideWaysSmile (@SophieJ36713466) June 29, 2018

