Authorities seize 140 pounds of marijuana in south Georgia

VALDOSTA, Ga. - A man is accused of transporting 140 pounds of marijuana when he was pulled over last week in south Georgia, the Valdosta Daily Times reported.
Armondo Padron-Ramirez is charged with felony trafficking, Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk told the newspaper.
Padron-Ramirez was pulled over for a traffic violation Feb. 12. According to the Times, the deputy said Padron-Ramirez seemed to be acting nervous, so he asked to search the vehicle.
Padron-Ramirez consented, and a search revealed five duffel bags filled with packaged marijuana, the newspaper reported. Paulk said the estimated street value of the drugs was $425,000, the Times reported.
"That's a lot of marijuana," Paulk told the newspaper. "We're taking a lot of money out of their pockets. It was a great stop by our guys and they're doing a good job of intercepting drugs that pass through our area."
