  • Austin report on Confederate monuments suggests renaming Texas' capital city

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group Naitonal Content Desk

    Updated:

    AUSTIN, Texas - Could Austin, Texas, get a new name? That's what a report by the city's Equity Office about Confederate monuments is suggesting.

    >> On MyStatesman.com: City report on Confederate monuments raises idea of renaming Austin

    According to the Austin American-Statesman, the report says "father of Texas" Stephen F. Austin, for whom the state's capital city was named, spoke against abolishing slavery, arguing that slaves would become "vagabonds" if they gained freedom.

    >> Read more trending news 

    Additionally, the report recommends reviewing the names of Barton Springs and several streets named after slave owner William Barton; Pease Park; and Bouldin Creek.

    Read more here.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories