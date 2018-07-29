Austin report on Confederate monuments suggests renaming Texas' capital city

AUSTIN, Texas - Could Austin, Texas, get a new name? That's what a report by the city's Equity Office about Confederate monuments is suggesting.
>> On MyStatesman.com: City report on Confederate monuments raises idea of renaming Austin
According to the Austin American-Statesman, the report says "father of Texas" Stephen F. Austin, for whom the state's capital city was named, spoke against abolishing slavery, arguing that slaves would become "vagabonds" if they gained freedom.
Additionally, the report recommends reviewing the names of Barton Springs and several streets named after slave owner William Barton; Pease Park; and Bouldin Creek.
