Austin police shooting: Suspect dead, 2 officers injured

Two Austin police officers were reported in stable condition *and the suspect dead* early Monday after a shooting Sunday night in southeast Austin, Texas, authorities said.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Teen returns to church he vandalized to apologize before turning himself in
- Police search for man they say fatally stabbed 2 people, including teen
- Mother crashed car into pole to prove to kids God is real, police say
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}