0 Austin bombing victim's family: We're praying for dead suspect Mark Conditt's soul

Relatives of Austin, Texas, bombing victim Esperanza “Hope” Herrera say they’re praying for the soul of the bomber, Mark Conditt.

Family of Austin bombing victim prays for attacker https://t.co/9Nsx9NvTBB pic.twitter.com/W4r5Yrh0SN — Austin Statesman (@statesman) March 25, 2018

“This tragedy has been a life changing event for all of us,” her family said in a statement. “We are a family of faith and as we begin Holy Week and approach Easter Sunday, it is our Christian duty and obligation to pray for the soul of Mark Conditt and his family, and we will continue to do that.”

Conditt admitted in a recording that he was responsible for a series of bomb attacks in March that killed two people and wounded five others, according to Austin police. Conditt detonated a bomb in his car Wednesday, killing himself as authorities surrounded him.

The Herrera family extended condolences to the victims, mentioning by name Anthony House and Draylen Mason, the two who died.

Herrera, 75, was seriously injured on March 12, when she picked up a package outside her mother’s home. She is in “fragile condition, and the road to recovery will be extremely long and difficult,” the family said.

The family thanked law enforcement and supporters for their prayers and asked for more well wishes for Herrera.

“We all call her ‘Mom’ because she is the foundation of our family and she continues to be a source of strength for us all during this time,” the statement read. “We ask that you please continue to pray for us and all the families involved, as we, the Herreras, will continue to pray for you all.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe page for Herrera. As of 4:45 p.m. Sunday, the campaign was closing in on its $85,000 goal.

