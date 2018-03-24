  • Austin bombing suspect's death ruled a suicide caused by 'shrapnel injuries'

    By: Katie Hall, Austin American-Statesman

    Updated:

    The death of Mark Conditt, the man who police say is responsible for the package bombings that caused injury and death across Austin, Texas, was ruled a suicide on Friday, said Dain Johnson, a justice of the peace for Williamson County.

    Conditt died from “multiple penetrating shrapnel injuries” from a bomb, Johnson said.

    Conditt detonated the bomb inside his vehicle as SWAT officers closed in, Austin police investigators have said. 

    Earlier this week, police tracked down Conditt at a Round Rock hotel off I-35. Early Wednesday morning, he got into his vehicle, and officers followed him as he drove down the I-35 service road, investigators have said. Officials said he pulled over onto the grass, and as SWAT officers approached, Conditt detonated the bomb.

     

    Officials investigate near a red vehicle believed to be that of the Austin bombing suspect Mark Conditt on I-35 in Round Rock on Wednesday
    Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

