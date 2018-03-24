Austin bombing suspect's death ruled a suicide caused by 'shrapnel injuries'

The death of Mark Conditt, the man who police say is responsible for the package bombings that caused injury and death across Austin, Texas, was ruled a suicide on Friday, said Dain Johnson, a justice of the peace for Williamson County.
Conditt died from “multiple penetrating shrapnel injuries” from a bomb, Johnson said.
Conditt detonated the bomb inside his vehicle as SWAT officers closed in, Austin police investigators have said.
>> Austin bomber on recording: ‘I wish I were sorry but I’m not’
Earlier this week, police tracked down Conditt at a Round Rock hotel off I-35. Early Wednesday morning, he got into his vehicle, and officers followed him as he drove down the I-35 service road, investigators have said. Officials said he pulled over onto the grass, and as SWAT officers approached, Conditt detonated the bomb.
