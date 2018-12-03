Athlete killed in crash after being named to all-state football team

GREENWOOD, Ind. - A star high school football player from Indiana was killed in a car crash Saturday night, hours after he was named to the all-state team, WXIN reported.
Rashawn Hawkins, 18, was killed at a Greenwood intersection at 10 p.m., the television station reported. Southport High School football coach Brandon Winters said the crash involved Haskins and his sister, the Indianapolis Star reported.
The girl is expected to survive.
The Southport family lost Rashawn Haskins last night. He was an amazing young man who overcame so much in his life. Just earlier in the morning he was named to the IFCA All State team, something he wanted and earned. Rashawn you are loved and will be dearly missed. #flyhigh8 pic.twitter.com/ZXbNLNt2EO— Southport Football (@SHSCardinalFB) December 2, 2018
A third person in the car was Haskins’ girlfriend, who was driving the car, WXIN reported. Police said the teen was attempting to turn left at an intersection when they were hit by an oncoming car, the television station reported.
"We're just devastated. We love Rashawn," Winters told the Star. “He's a great kid. He's been through a lot of adversity in his life, and he has always done it with a smile on his face. He's very positive, and we're going to miss him so much.”
Haskins, who played wide receiver at Southport, was a senior who had been named to the 2018 Indiana Football Coaches Association Class 6A All-State Team, the Star reported. He also received an honorable mention in the selection of the All-Marion County Football Team.
