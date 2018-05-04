ATF agent in critical condition after being shot in Chicago neighborhood

An ATF agent in Chicago is in critical condition after being shot in the city’s Back of the Yards neighborhood, WGN reported.
The shooting occurred around 3:15 a.m., The Chicago Tribune reported.
The agent was working undercover in a joint mission with Chicago police task force officers, WGN reported.
Entire #ChicagoPolice Dept praying for the @ATF agent who was shot & critically wounded this morning in 4400 blk of S. Hermitage. Agents & CPD officers were working a federal investigation when this occurred & the federal government will be the lead on sharing of information. pic.twitter.com/jp5ScZNFKC— Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) May 4, 2018
No one is in custody, and no Chicago police officers were injured, WGN reported.
Luz Campos, who lives several houses from where the shooting took place, was in her kitchen when she said she heard someone say, “Open the door. Open the door,” the Tribune reported.
Campos told the newspaper she heard what she thought were fireworks.
“Then the cops were coming,” she told the Tribune.
ATF agent shot and critically injured while working undercover with Chicago police on the South Side, authorities say https://t.co/d9tQ6V7XOM— Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) May 4, 2018
