At least 5 dogs killed in massive kennel fire at dachshund rescue

YORK COUNTY, S.C. - A massive fire that destroyed a dog kennel and left several animals dead in York County is under investigation.
The fire happened late Thursday night at Chapman's Dachshund Rescue and has left the future of the shelter in jeopardy.
Employees said they worked hard to rescue as many dogs as possible until firefighters got the flames under control.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but officials said the wood structure went up in flames very quickly.
Channel 9 has learned that five dogs did not survive, and eight more are missing. Some of the animals that were rescued have gone to local hospitals for treatment. It has not been determined where the animals will go from there.
The family that runs the rescue has been receiving a lot of support from the community, and Eyewitness News reporter Ken Lemon saw people coming up to the gate to drop off food for the animals.
Lemon spoke with volunteers, including a woman who said she was completely heartbroken.
“This is difficult to accept because this has kind of been a home away from home,” she said.
