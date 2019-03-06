At least 19 students hurt when school bus, trash truck collide

AURORA, Ind. - Twenty-one people, including at least 19 students, were injured Wednesday morning when a school bus and a trash truck collided in a southeastern Indiana town, WXIX reported.
The crash between the bus and a Rumpke truck occurred around 8:05 a.m. in Aurora, the television station reported.
All of the injuries are considered non-life-threatening, Indiana State Police said.
One of the students suffered severe injuries and was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Eric Lows, superintendent for South Dearborn Community School Corporation, told WXIX.
The other students and bus driver were taken to hospitals for “mostly minor injuries and complaints of pain,” Sgt. Stephen Wheeles, of the Indiana State Police, told WCPO. The driver of the truck, who was not in the vehicle at the time of the crash, was injured by debris and hospitalized, according to a statement from Rumpke spokeswoman Molly Yeager.
"First and foremost, our thoughts are with everyone involved in this morning’s incident,” Yeager wrote. “We are working with the school district, the Dearborn County Sheriff’s office as well as the Indiana State Police to investigate exactly what occurred this morning.”
In a statement, Chris Tanner, assistant superintendent of the South Dearborn Community School Corporation, said, "At approximately 8:05 AM there was an accident involving a school bus traveling on highway 350 between Moores Hill and Aurora. There were injuries during this accident and some were transported to area hospitals. Parents of students involved in this accident are being contacted. The investigation is ongoing and we will provide more information when available.”
