0 At least 14 killed in crash that involved Canadian junior hockey team

At least 14 people are dead and 14 others were wounded Friday after a bus carrying a Canadian junior hockey team and a tractor-trailer collided in western Canada, CNN reported.

The crash happened in Saskatchewan. Members of the Humboldt Broncos were traveling to Nipawin for a game in the western Canadian province when the crash occurred north of Tisdale, CNN reported.

Three of the 14 people wounded were in critical condition, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police told CTV.

Twenty-eight people, including the driver, were on the bus at the time of the crash, police said.

Authorities have not identified the victims and would not confirm whether they were players or coaches.

"Our thoughts and prayers are extended to the families of our staff and athletes as well as to all who have been impacted by this horrible tragedy," Kevin Garinger, the team's president said in a statement. "Our Broncos family is in shock as we try to come to grips with our incredible loss."

The team was scheduled to play Friday. The team lost in triple overtime to Nipawin on Wednesday night.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted his condolences to the victims of the crash.

I cannot imagine what these parents are going through, and my heart goes out to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy, in the Humboldt community and beyond. https://t.co/2cIn2CTy08 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 7, 2018

