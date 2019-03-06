0 Asbestos found in some Claire's makeup, FDA warns

WASHINGTON - If you use makeup from the accessories chain Claire's, it's time to check those labels, federal regulators say.

#WARNING: FDA is advising consumers NOT to use certain @claires eye shadows, compact powder, & contour powder products because they may be contaminated w/ #asbestos fibers. If you have these cosmetics in your home - stop using them. https://t.co/CqtxENLZye pic.twitter.com/GTYdnWzKva — FDA Cosmetics (@FDACosmetics) March 5, 2019

The Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday that consumers should stop using some Claire's makeup that "may be contaminated with asbestos fibers."

In a news release, the agency said samples of three Claire's cosmetics products "tested positive for tremolite asbestos": Claire's Eye Shadows with batch/lot No. 08/17, Claire's Compact Powder with batch/lot No. 07/15 and Claire's Contour Palette with batch/lot No. 04/17.

"The FDA requested that Claire’s recall the products because they should not be used by consumers," FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb and Susan Mayne, director of the Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition, said in a joint statement. "Claire’s has refused to comply with the FDA’s request, and the agency does not have authority to mandate a recall. The FDA is therefore warning consumers not to use these products and will continue to communicate our safety concerns about them."

The statement also said asbestos was found in one cosmetics product sold by the clothing chain Justice, which recalled the item in 2017.

Claire's said it removed all talc-based makeup, including the flagged cosmetics, from store shelves, CNN reported. But the chain claimed there are "significant errors" in the FDA's testing.

"There is no evidence that any products sold by Claire’s are unsafe," the retailer said in a statement.

The FDA said it has not received any reports of illnesses or "adverse reactions associated with exposure to these Claire’s products."

