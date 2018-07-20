Army pilot surprises dog after return from six-month deployment

WOODSTOCK, Ill. - A six-month separation because of deployment has come to an end with a slobbery surprise.
Zach Vohaska was deployed to Afghanistan, WFLD reported. During his tour of duty, he had to leave Buddy behind.
When he got home, he decided he needed to surprise his four-footed friend, so he hid under a pile of blankets on the family couch, Fox News reported.
Buddy realized that he knew that smell and started nosing more and more under the blankets.
When he realized it was Vohaska, the tail didn’t stop wagging and Buddy jumped up to hug and lick his owner.
The heartwarming moment was caught on video.
