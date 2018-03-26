Armed robbers steal approximately $50,000 from Target in NYC

NEW YORK - A manager of a Target store in New York City was allegedly robbed at gunpoint Monday morning, WABC reported. Thieves allegedly took between $45,000 and $50,000 in cash, the television station reported.
The robbery happened in the Marble Hill section of Manhattan around 8:20 a.m., police said.
Authorities said the manager was counting the money in the safe when two men allegedly forced their way into his office. The men allegedly showed the manager a gun, pushed him aside and fled with the money, ABC reported.
No arrests have been made, police said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}