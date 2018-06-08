  • Arm found in gator pulled from Florida lake after woman reported missing

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Broward County, Fla. - A woman who was walking along a Florida lake with her dog may be the latest victim of an alligator attack.

    A witness told police they saw the woman being dragged into the lake in Davie, Florida, Friday morning, WSVN reported

    Police are now looking for her. 

    >> Read more trending news 

    Update: 4:40 p.m. EDT  June 8: An arm was found inside an alligator that was caught in a Davie lake, according to authorities.

    The arm may be that of a missing woman who disappeared while walking her dogs at the Silver Lakes Rotary Nature Park

    Original story: Police told WSVN that a dog on a leash was found at the scene, but the owner was not around. 

    The dog was given to animal control. 

    A trapper hired by the Florida Fish and Wildlife conservation commission is on the scene, as well as Broward County Animal Care officers, WPLG reported.

    The park is popular for people to walk, picnic or walk their pets. It is surrounded by homes, and neighbors said that they have seen kids swimming in the lakes there, WFOR reported.

    FILE PHOTO
    Joe Raedle/Getty Images

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Arm found in gator pulled from Florida lake after woman reported missing

  • Headline Goes Here

    Arm found in gator pulled from Florida lake after woman reported missing

  • Headline Goes Here

    Rapper says he was shot 8 times trying to shield brother

  • Headline Goes Here

    Monkey in diaper found clinging to Florida man in stolen car, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man sentenced for bank robbery 20 years after winning lottery