Arm found in gator pulled from Florida lake after woman reported missing

Broward County, Fla. - A woman who was walking along a Florida lake with her dog may be the latest victim of an alligator attack.
A witness told police they saw the woman being dragged into the lake in Davie, Florida, Friday morning, WSVN reported.
Police are now looking for her.
Update: 4:40 p.m. EDT June 8: An arm was found inside an alligator that was caught in a Davie lake, according to authorities.
The arm may be that of a missing woman who disappeared while walking her dogs at the Silver Lakes Rotary Nature Park
#BREAKING Sources say arm found inside 12-foot alligator pulled from Davie lake near where woman disappeared this morning https://t.co/rtKLnClp1E pic.twitter.com/A0JfxPFzl9— WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) June 8, 2018
Original story: Police told WSVN that a dog on a leash was found at the scene, but the owner was not around.
The dog was given to animal control.
A trapper hired by the Florida Fish and Wildlife conservation commission is on the scene, as well as Broward County Animal Care officers, WPLG reported.
The park is popular for people to walk, picnic or walk their pets. It is surrounded by homes, and neighbors said that they have seen kids swimming in the lakes there, WFOR reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}