Arkansas officer shot and killed inside home

    By: Tony Atkins, Fox13Memphis.com

    WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - A Forrest City Police Department officer was fatally shot inside his home Saturday afternoon. 

    FOX13 has confirmed with family members, that Oliver Johnson was the officer who was shot and killed. He has two small children. His family is from Earle, Arkansas. 

    The shooting happened just before 2 p.m. at the Meadows Apartments, which is located in West Memphis. The officer was inside his home when he was shot and killed. 

    The West Memphis Police Department is on the scene investigating. 

    This is a developing story. Check back with Fox13Memphis.com for updates. 

