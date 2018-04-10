Arizona plane crash: 6 dead as small aircraft hits Scottsdale golf course

Six people were killed Monday night when a small plane crashed onto a golf course in Scottsdale, Arizona, authorities said early Tuesday.
PLANE CRASH: Authorities confirm "multiple fatalities" after light plane crashes onto Arizona golf course shortly after takeoff. Number of people on board unconfirmed, but police believe there are no survivors. #TenNews pic.twitter.com/ZaJdihuCFb— TEN Eyewitness News (@channeltennews) April 10, 2018
According to CNN, the Piper PA-24 had just taken off from nearby Scottsdale Airport when it crashed onto the TPC Scottsdale Champions Course and erupted into flames, police said.
No people were on the ground at the time of the crash, authorities said.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident, CNN reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}