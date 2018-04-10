  • Arizona plane crash: 6 dead as small aircraft hits Scottsdale golf course

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Six people were killed Monday night when a small plane crashed onto a golf course in Scottsdale, Arizona, authorities said early Tuesday.

    According to CNN, the Piper PA-24 had just taken off from nearby Scottsdale Airport when it crashed onto the TPC Scottsdale Champions Course and erupted into flames, police said.

    >> Read more trending news 

    No people were on the ground at the time of the crash, authorities said.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident, CNN reported.

    Read more here.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Arizona plane crash: 6 dead as small aircraft hits Scottsdale golf course

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mom of slain Tennessee boy with autism arrested on child neglect charge

  • Headline Goes Here

    Boy, 12, aimed loaded AR-15 as brother threatened neighbors with…

  • Headline Goes Here

    YouTube accused of illegally collecting children's data

  • Headline Goes Here

    Arizona plane crash: 6 dead as small aircraft hits Scottsdale golf course