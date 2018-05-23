0 Ariana Grande talks split from Mac Miller, calls relationship ‘toxic'

Ariana Grande got candid about the end of her relationship with rapper Mac Miller in the form of a lengthy reply to a Twitter user. The singer, 24, split from Miller, 26, in April after two years together.

Although initial reports -- and an Instagram story from Grande -- indicated an amicable, mutual split, Grande said the relationship was a toxic one.

ET reported that Grande’s reveal about her relationship came from reply to a fan on Twitter criticizing Grande. The tweet also referenced Miller’s May 17 DUI arrest and his struggle with sobriety.

“Mac Miller totalling his G wagon and getting a DUI after Ariana Grande dumped him for another dude after he poured his heart out on a ten song album to her called the divine feminine is just the most heartbreaking thing happening in Hollywood,” the fan wrote.

“How absurd you minimize female self-respect and self-worth by saying someone should stay in a toxic relationship because he wrote an album about them, which btw isn't the case (just Cinderealla is ab me),” Grande tweeted in a reply. “I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be. I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming/blaming women for a man's inability to keep his (expletive) together is a very major problem.”

Miller has not publicly commented on his arrest, but according to officials with the Los Angeles Police Department, he was arrested at his home when officers tracked his license plate to his house. He reportedly left the scene of the crash with two passengers.

“Let’s please stop doing that," she continued. "Of course I didn't share how hard or scary it was while it was happening but it was. I will continue to pray from the bottom of my heart that he figures it all out and that any other woman in this position does as well.”

People reported that the fan replied with an apology, saying, “I’m really sorry this is something you took he time to read and that upset you enough to make such a thoughtful reply. ... I in no way think that you are the cause of Mac’s short comings we all have our demons.”

“Thank you for hearing me,” Grande replied. “I appreciate your response v much. sending u love.”

Grande may have already moved on from Miller. She is reportedly “casually dating” “Saturday Night Live” comedian Pete Davidson.

