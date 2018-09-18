Ariana Grande stepping away from public eye 'to heal and mend'

NEW YORK - Despite fan speculation that she would be at the Emmys Monday night, Ariana Grande didn’t show.
The rumors led the singer’s representatives to confirm that she will be taking time out of the spotlight.
“Contrary to reports, Ariana will not be attending the Emmys tonight,” Grande’s team told People in a statement Tuesday. “Pete has also opted to not attend to be with her in New York.
“Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend. She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding.”
The events referenced in the statement include the Manchester Arena bombing that occurred after Grande’s concert. In the incident, a suicide bomber took the lives of 22 people. Grande spoke about having symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder after the bombing.
In May, Grande broke up with her boyfriend of two years, rapper Mac Miller. Miller died Sept. 7.
“I adored you from the day I met you when I was nineteen and I always will,” Grande wrote in an Instagram post after his death. “I can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. I really can’t wrap my head around it.”
Grande released her latest album, “Sweetener,” Aug. 17.
