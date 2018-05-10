0 Ariana Grande, rapper Mac Miller amicably split

Ariana Grande is a single woman again.

TMZ reported that the 24-year-old singer and rapper Mac Miller, 26, have ended their romantic relationship, but remain friends. According to the website, Grande and Miller’s work schedules got too busy for a relationship.

The two dated for nearly two years, making their debut as a couple in August 2016. Miller, whose birth name is Malcolm McCormick, was a source of support for Grande when a suicide bomber detonated himself outside Manchester Arena soon after Grande’s concert in May 2017.

E! News reported that one of the last public appearances the couple made together was at Madonna’s 2018 Oscars after-party. Grande appeared at the Met Gala May 7 solo.

Grande commented on the breakup on her Instagram story Thursday, according to E! News.

“Hi! This is one of my best friends in the whole world and favorite people on the planet Malcolm McCormick,” Grande wrote, captioning a photo with Miller. “I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us!

“Unconditional love is not selfish. It is wanting the best for that person even if at the moment, it’s not you. “I can't wait to know and support you forever and I’m so proud of you!!”

Miller has not publicly addressed the split, but supported Grande’s first new single, “No Tears Left to Cry,” after the Manchester attack in an April 20 tweet.

“Very proud of this girl right here,” Miller wrote. “Welcome back. We missed you. One of a kind.”

Grande’s work schedule does look busy. She’s gearing up to release her new album, “Sweetener,” this year and will be opening the Billboard Music Awards May 20.

