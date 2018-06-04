0 Ariana Grande discusses year since Manchester bombing in British Vogue

Ariana Grande is the July cover girl of British Vogue and is nearly unrecognizable.

The singer’s signature high ponytail and dramatic eye makeup are gone in favor of very light makeup. Her long blonde hair is down and her freckles come through on her face.

>> Read more trending news

The Craig McDean-shot cover is only the surface. In the magazine, Grande talks about her difficult year in which 22 people died and 59 others were injured when a male suicide bomber self-detonated outside Manchester Arena.

“It’s hard to talk about because so many people have suffered such severe, tremendous loss. But, yeah, it's a real thing,” she said. “I know those families and my fans, and everyone there experienced a tremendous amount of it as well. Time is the biggest thing. I feel like I shouldn't even be talking about my own experience – like I shouldn't even say anything. I don't think I'll ever know how to talk about it and not cry.”

Grande also opened up about her anxiety, which she says got worse after the attack.

“My anxiety has anxiety… I've always had anxiety. I've never really spoken about it because I thought everyone had it, but when I got home from tour it was the most severe I think it's ever been.”

Grande recently released a music video for “No More Tears Left to Cry,” her lead single from her upcoming album. “Sweetener.” The last shot in the video includes a worker bee in tribute to the city.

The July issue of British Vogue is on newsstands June 8.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.