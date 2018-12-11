Applebee's offering $1 Jolly Rancher cocktail in December

GLENDALE, Calif. - Applebee’s is once again offering a $1 cocktail as a new month is underway.
The restaurant chain announced late last month that its December Drink of the Month is the Dollar Jolly.
The vodka-based drink is made with cherry or apple Jolly Rancher mix and is available at participating restaurants for a dollar. It also comes with a Jolly Rancher hard candy on the side.
“We created a drink to help spread the cheer as friends and loved ones gather together during the holidays,” Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s, said in a Nov. 30 news release. “The DOLLAR JOLLY embodies the holiday spirit: joy, delight and good times. Oh, and vodka too.”
Although the drink is being offered for $1, prices vary by location.
