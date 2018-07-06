0 Anthony Bourdain will filed, leaves bulk of $1.2 million estate to daughter

Anthony Bourdain had an estate valued at $1.2 million, according to the will filed this week in Manhattan’s Surrogate Court.

The will stipulates that the majority of the estate will be left to his daughter, multiple news outlets are reporting.

Bourdain’s had assets of $425,000 in savings and cash. He had another $250,000 in personal property and $35,000 in brokerage accounts, USA Today reported.

He had another $500,000 listed from royalties and residuals, or what USA Today classified as intangibles, for his book and television shows.

Many believed he had higher wealth, estimated at about $16 million but he had said in an interview in 2017 that it was “10 times overstated.”

He may have had other money since the will stipulated for a trust to be set up. Details on trusts are private and not public record, USA Today reported.

The primary beneficiary of the trust is Bourdain’s 11-year-old daughter, Ariane Busia-Bourdain, but will be overseen by his estranged wife, Ottavia Bursia-Bourdain, until Ariane comes of age. She’ll get money from the account starting at the age of 25, then the remainder when she turns 35, USA Today reported.

Bourdain committed suicide last month in a French hotel room. The prosecutor for the city where he was found said that Bourdain died by hanging and that there was no foul play, The New York Times reported.

He had no narcotics in his system when he died, Reuters reported.

“No trace of narcotics. No trace of any toxic products. Trace of medicines in therapeutic does. Trace of alcohol,” the prosecutor said in his report according to Reuters.

