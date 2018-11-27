0 Animals affected by California wildfires seek forever homes

BELLEVUE, Wash. - The California wildfires displaced tens of thousands of people, but many animals were also affected as well, including those housed in rescue shelters.

Over the weekend, Seattle Humane took in about 30 dogs from a shelter in Yreka, California, near the site of the Camp Fire in Northern California.

The move was made to make room for cats, dogs and other animals recently displaced in wildfires across the state.

“The fact that we can help clear the shelters so people can be reunited with their pets is a great feeling, and we want to help as much as we can,” dog care supervisor Cameron Mansoori told KIRO.

The shelter also took in about a dozen cats that were flown in from California and about 100 more animals are set to come in this week.

Seattle Humane’s staff said its move into a new $30 million facility in Bellevue, Washington, helps them in taking in more animals. The facility opened in December 2017.

“Now that we are in our new facility we have the ability to go beyond Washington and help overcrowding in shelters that may have been affected by natural disasters,” Amanda Anderson, public relations specialist with Seattle Humane, said.

Seattle Humane adopts out about 7,000 animals a year. The goal is to reach 10,000 soon.

Those interested in adopting can visit Seattle Humane’s website at SeattleHumane.org.

