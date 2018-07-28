Angry customer crashes car into Verizon store in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. - “Open the damn door. My phone’s not working,” a North Carolina man allegedly told a Verizon employee when he discovered the store was closed Thursday night. When he was refused entry, the man intentionally crashed a Volkswagen into the store, WRAL reported.
Police said Charles Michael Hager, 74, was arrested and charged with six counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of damage to real property, WTVD reported.
Clean up is underway after someone drove a white car right through the @verizon store on Six Forks Rd. in North Hills. The @raleighpolice and fire departments are on the scene. pic.twitter.com/hlds6KFnOI— Tisha Powell (@tpowellabc11) July 27, 2018
When police arrived at the Raleigh store, they discovered that Hager had kicked the front door of the building, breaking the glass. He then drove his 2006 Volkswagen Jetta through the glass storefront of the building, WRAL reported.
A man who called 911 said Hager just stood in the parking lot after driving his car into the store and then backing halfway out, WRAL reported.
"They were closed. They closed at 8 o’clock. He said, 'My damn phone’s not working. I need help. Open the damn door,'" the caller told 911. "He got in his car and just drove right in the damn door. Now he’s pretty calm."
None of the six employees at the store were injured, police said.
Hager was released after posting a $7,500 bond. He will appear in court in September, WRAL reported.
