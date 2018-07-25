Ancient shark teeth unearthed in Maryland after heavy flooding

Heavy rainfall in Calvert County, Maryland, helped unearth several prehistoric, fossilized shark teeth.
The Maryland State Department of Natural Resources called the teeth “a cool find” and “jaw dropping treasures” in a post on Facebook.
The shark teeth were discovered in a creek in Huntington, which received about 8 inches of rain by Saturday, WTTG reported.
The discovery is remarkable because it’s not an area prehistoric sharks have been found to frequent, according to The Washington Post.
The teeth’s dark color suggests they are ancient, with researchers dating them to be about 17 million years old.
It comes just in time for Shark Week, the Discovery Channel’s binge-worthy week of shark-related shows and special programming.
