  • Amusement park loses power after car hits power pole; customers escorted off rides

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    SANDUSKY, Ohio - People celebrating Memorial Day at Cedar Point amusement park in Sandusky, Ohio, got a little more of a thrill than expected when some of the rides in the park stopped suddenly during a power outage Monday afternoon.

    >> Read more trending news 

    It happened around 1:45 p.m. and affected “a section of the park,” according to a statement from Cedar Point.

    “The outage was caused by a vehicle accident in which a car struck a power pole. All of the rides that were affected safely came to a stop and all guests were escorted off,” the statement said

    Local news outlets reported some patrons were initially stuck on several rides.

    >> Related: Riders rescued after getting stranded on roller coaster at New Jersey boardwalk

    Luckily, workers at the park, which is on the shore of Lake Erie and features 17 roller coasters, were able to fix the electrical outage in a couple of hours and get customers back to the business of having fun.

    Cedar Point, which opened in 1870, is the second-oldest operating amusement park in the country. It features a record-setting 72 rides, the most of any amusement park in the world.

    WHIO.com contributed to this report.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Amusement park loses power after car hits power pole; customers escorted…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Teacher won't face charges for drowning raccoons, opossum in front of students

  • Headline Goes Here

    Alberto makes landfall in Florida Panhandle's Laguna Beach with gusty…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Here's why the FBI wants you to reboot your router

  • Headline Goes Here

    Here's why the FBI wants you to reboot your router