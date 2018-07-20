American Airlines jet fire at O'Hare blamed on 'engine-related issue'

A passenger aboard an American Airlines flight from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport to Miami that was forced to abort takeoff Thursday because of an engine-related mechanical issue said the plane was speeding down the runway when she heard an explosion.
Sarah Ahmed said that after the blast, she saw flames and black smoke.
Ahmed told WLS-TV everyone on the right side of the aircraft jumped from their seats and moved toward the left side. She said the plane came to a quick stop and people began demanding that the doors be opened.
Ahmed said that within seconds, smoke entered the cabin and the fire was melting the windows on Flight 383.
American Airlines said an engine malfunction on the Boeing 767 caused the fire and all passengers were evacuated safely, according to WBBM. There were 161 passengers and nine crew members on board. Eight people suffered minor injuries while evacuating, officials said.
The FAA issued a statement on Twitter saying a blown tire on the runway at approximately 2:35 p.m. aborted the takeoff. The statement added that it appears a wing and engine may have then caught fire, and passengers were safely removed from the plane as fire crews extinguished the flames.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}