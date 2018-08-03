0 Amber Alert issued for girl, 12, abducted from Reagan National Airport

WASHINGTON - An Amber Alert was issued Thursday for a 12-year-old girl from China who may have been abducted by a woman at Reagan International Airport in Washington, WTTG reported.

JinJing Ma was in the United States as part of a tour group when she went missing around 8:15 a.m. Thursday, the Virginia State Police said. She was described by authorities as having black hair and brown eyes. She is 4 feet, 11 inches and 90 pounds, and authorities believe she is in extreme danger, WJLA reported.

#BREAKING: @MWAAPoliceChief just released three new pictures regarding @Reagan_Airport #AmberAlert. Pic on left shows male/female suspects arriving at airport. Middle pic shows 12YO & female suspect walking through baggage. Pic on right shows the vehicle police are looking for. pic.twitter.com/qeYgkcxogT — Kelly Rule (@KellyRuleTV) August 3, 2018

Police said Ma, after receiving her passport, said she was going to use the restroom, WTTG reported. Instead, she met a female suspect who assisted in helping Ma change her clothes, the television station reported. The suspect was described as Asian with black hair, about 40 years old and wearing a black dress, police said. She stands around 5 feet 2 inches to 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 130.

TRENDING STORIES:

In a news conference, Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority police Chief David Huchler said the pair was last seen leaving in a white Infiniti with New York tags, WTOP reported. Officials later said Thursday night that it was possibly a 2016 or 2018 white Infiniti QX70.

Authorities are working to enhance video to get a tag number, WTOP reported.

“At this point, we don’t know the exact circumstance as to why the child left with this Asian female,” Huchler said. “The child appears to have left without any force, she entered the vehicle without any force.”

© 2018 Cox Media Group.