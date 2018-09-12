Amazon to ship live Christmas trees this season

It may only be September, but Amazon has Christmas on its mind.
The online retailer is getting into the Christmas spirit with trees, garlands and wreaths. But they won’t be the faux evergreen variety. The decorations will be live Douglas firs and Norfolk Island pine trees, The Associated Press reported.
The trees will be for sale in November and some will ship free through Prime.
The company will also do pre-orders where shoppers can choose their shipping date.
The trees won’t be cheap. The 7-foot Fraser fir will cost $115, the AP reported. A wreath will cost $50.
This isn’t the first time Amazon has sold live Christmas trees. Last year it sold ones shorter than 3 feet, while other companies used Amazon Marketplace to sell larger trees.
The trees will be bound and shipped without water, sent within 10 days of being cut in an iconic Amazon box.
Amazon recently started selling other live plants including potted succulents and orchids, the AP reported.
