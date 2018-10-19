Almost 1,800 pounds of ready-to-eat salads recalled; sold at Trader Joe's, Whole Foods

HOUSTON - Houston-based GHSW, LLC is recalling 1, 786 pounds of ready-to-eat salad containing chicken that could be contaminated with salmonella or listeria, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The salads were produced from Oct. 1 through Oct. 18 and contain a corn ingredient that may be the source of potential contamination.
The salads were sold in eight states, including Tennessee, Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.
The products under recall are:
- 10-ounce plastic tray packages containing “365 BY WHOLE FOODS MARKET BBQ STYLE CHOPPED SALAD WITH CHICKEN” with “Best if Sold By” dates of 10/18/18 through 10/21/18 (inclusive).
- 8-ounce plastic tray packages containing “365 BY WHOLE FOODS MARKET CHICKEN FAJITA SALAD” with “Best if Sold By” dates of 10/18/18 through 10/21/18 (inclusive).
- 13-ounce plastic tray packages containing “TRADER JOE’S BBQ SEASONED WHITE CHICKEN SALAD” with “Best By” dates of 10/18/18, 10/19/18 and 10/20/18.
- 7-ounce plastic tray packages containing “TRADER JOE’S FIELD FRESH CHOPPED SALAD WITH GRILLED WHITE CHICKEN” with “Best By” dates of 10/18/18, 10/19/18 and 10/20/18.
- 7-ounce plastic tray packages containing “TRADER JOSÉ’S MEXICALI INSPIRED SALAD WITH CHILI SEASONED CHICKEN” with “Best By” dates of 10/18/18, 10/19/18 and 10/20/18.
The USDA is concerned that some people may have these products in their refrigerators and are urging consumers to check. The potentially contaminated salads should be thrown out or returned to the store of purchase.
There’s been no reports of sickness or death so far related to eating any of these products, the agency reported.
Salmonella poisoning is one of the most common foodborne illnesses and can cause diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating a contaminated food.
Eating foods contaminated with listeria can cause a serious infection mostly in older people, those with weakened immune systems, pregnant women and newborns.
