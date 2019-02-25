Alligator chomps golf ball during tournament

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. - A couple golfing took a stroke penalty after a golf ball ended up in an alligator’s mouth.
Joanne and Len Sadowsky were playing in a couple’s tournament Saturday at the Bonita Springs National Golf Course when Joanne Sadowsky shanked the light-pink ball to the right, right into an alligator’s mouth, the Naples Daily News reported.
“It saved me from a hazard penalty,” she told the Daily News.
However, the free drop was not enough to help the Sadowskys win the tournament.
Bonita Springs golf course gator jumps up, catches ball, golfer says https://t.co/t5TOaTMUBb— Naples Daily News (@ndn) February 21, 2019
TRENDING STORIES:
- Flight instructor dies after plane crashes into home in Florida
- Neighbors heartbroken after homeless man found beaten to death in Grant Park
- Police say thieves broke into NFL player's car, stole playbook
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}