  • Alligator chomps golf ball during tournament

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. - A couple golfing took a stroke penalty after a golf ball ended up in an alligator’s mouth. 

    Joanne and Len Sadowsky were playing in a couple’s tournament Saturday at the Bonita Springs National Golf Course when Joanne Sadowsky shanked the light-pink ball to the right, right into an alligator’s mouth, the Naples Daily News reported

    “It saved me from a hazard penalty,” she told the Daily News

    However, the free drop was not enough to help the Sadowskys win the tournament.

     

     

