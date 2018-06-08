0 Alice Marie Johnson reunited with family after sentence commuted by Trump

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It has been less than 24 hours since Alice Marie Johnson arrived home in Memphis after spending the last 21 years in prison.

>> Read more trending news

She was surrounded by friends and family upon arrival, greetings that were long overdue.

“When I walked in the door there were so many family members there,” Johnson said. “The first thing I did was a round of hugging, pictures being taken. Then I started smelling the food that had been prepared. So, there was so much food I ate.”

Johnson said so much has changed in the last two-plus decades.

“That’s the big difference for me, seeing people walk around with phones, they’re texting,” she said. “I don’t know what else they’re doing it’s called face something. They’re Facetiming.”

President Donald Trump granted her clemency after a plea from reality TV star Kim Kardashian West.

Johnson was convicted of cocaine trafficking in the 1990s and sentenced to life in federal prison.

Now free, Johnson said she thankful for a second chance at life.

“I’ll never take for granted that I can open my door and go outside when I want to,” Johnson said. “Or open the refrigerator up or shower. I’ll never take for granted telling someone that I love them in my family.”

Johnson’s family said they are very thankful, adding that they are very anxious to spend time with her.

She said she already has a job secured and plans to be a voice for others serving long sentences for nonviolent crimes.

Johnson also said she is meeting with Kardashian West soon.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.