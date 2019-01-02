  • Airport worker dances to cheer up traveling child

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    For many, holiday travel itself can be boring at least and a nightmare at most. But an airport worker in Toronto tried to lighten the mood of a child who was not happy being stuck on a flight.

    Jahmaul Allen started dancing on the tarmac at Toronto Pearson International Airport, USA Today reported.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    It was all to cheer up a crying child.

    “I felt like I needed to brighten that child’s life,” Allen told ABC News. “I just made her smile ... so then I continued to dance.”

    Video of Allen’s dance has gone viral and has been watched more than 1.7 million times.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories