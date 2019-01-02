Airport worker dances to cheer up traveling child

For many, holiday travel itself can be boring at least and a nightmare at most. But an airport worker in Toronto tried to lighten the mood of a child who was not happy being stuck on a flight.
Jahmaul Allen started dancing on the tarmac at Toronto Pearson International Airport, USA Today reported.
It was all to cheer up a crying child.
“I felt like I needed to brighten that child’s life,” Allen told ABC News. “I just made her smile ... so then I continued to dance.”
Video of Allen’s dance has gone viral and has been watched more than 1.7 million times.
A dancing #Toronto airport worker has gone viral https://t.co/7EsyVdzRvs pic.twitter.com/rl5MOsyXp0— blogTO (@blogTO) December 27, 2018
