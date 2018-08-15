After husband's death, woman finds his beloved lost dog

MIDDLETON, Wis. - A woman whose husband’s beloved dog escaped two days before he died has been found.
Sarah Tiger was in the Madison area for her husband Jack’s medical care when their dog Hope escaped from a caretaker and was missing for 12 days before being found Tuesday, WISC reported.
Tiger told WISC Hope was found around 9:15 p.m. at a park in the Middletown area. She had lost some weight but was otherwise fine.
Before Hope escaped, a visitor had brought the 4-year-old shepherd-beagle mix to visit Jack Tiger while he was in the hospital.
"He didn't recognize his twin, he didn't recognize his parents, he didn't recognize me,” Sarah Tiger told WISC. “But he did recognize her, and his last words were 'My Hopey Hope.'"
He died died Aug. 5, WISC reported.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Mom killed shielding children from car on 1st day of school
- Do you know her? Body found in landfill has several distinctive tattoos
- 7-year-old boy killed trying to cross four lanes of traffic
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}