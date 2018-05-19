  • Affidavit: Santa Fe High School shooting suspect spared students he liked

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    The suspect in the Santa Fe High School shooting in southeastern Texas said he did not shoot people he liked and meant to kill the students he targeted, according to a probable cause affidavit.

    Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, allegedly used a shotgun and a revolver to kill 10 people and injure 10 others. He has cooperated with police, Galveston County Magistrate Mark Henry told CNN. 

    In a video court hearing, Pagourtzis answered “Yes, sir,” when asked if he wanted a court-appointed attorney but did not say much more, CNN reported. Henry denied bail for Pagourtzis, who is accused of capital murder of multiple people and aggravated assault on a public servant.

    The student was not asked to enter a plea, CNN reported.

    According to the affidavit, Pagourtzis told an investigator that he spared people he liked because he wanted his story told.

    Police said Pagourtzis was armed with a shotgun, a .38 revolver and explosives when he opened fire at the school, KHOU reported.

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Pagourtzis had planned to kill himself but instead surrendered, calling him a coward, KHOU reported.

