0 Advocacy group releases annual 'dangerous toys' list ahead of holiday season

It lights up, scurries around and is loud enough to damage kids hearing.

A toy jet and other toys just like it have found themselves on the Washington Public Interest Research Group's list of "Dangerous Toys 2018."

It's the 33rd annual "Trouble in Toyland" report.

The bipartisan consumer advocacy group says over that length of time, its reports have led to 150 toy recalls.

This year, they're focusing on social media toys, including the “Wonder Workshop Dash” programmable toy that they say has the potential to listen in on private conversations.

"Unfortunately, along the way, many of these toys collect information on children, share consumer information and potentially violate a child's privacy," said Hannah Thoreson with WashPIRG.

The company behind Dash say it does not store sounds on a server.

WashPIRG warns that another attractive toy for kids, a fun slime, may contain boron, which could be harmful to a child's health.

Doctors at Harborview in Seattle, Washington, say they see kids every year at the emergency room, and the risk isn't just from toys.

"Among the most severe and deadliest (risks) for young children ... are distracted or impaired driving," said pediatrician Dr. Beth Ebel.

That also comes with a seasonal risk.

"Now it's getting dark around 4:30 p.m., visibility really matters, so get a reflective strap for your kid's backpack, get a dog leash that's reflective," she said.

The goal of this year's dangerous toys list is simple -- to make parents and family think ahead in terms of kid's safety during a busy holiday season and avoid a trip to the emergency room.

